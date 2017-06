Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday met with traditional rulers from the Northern states at the in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, among other prominent Northern traditional rulers.

It was also attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and some ministers.