Police Arrest Man For Torturing Son In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old man for dehumanising his 13-year-old son for allegedly stealing his N2,000.

The suspect allegedly stripped the boy naked before he was chained on both hands and legs with a padlock.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The people of the neighborhood who feared that the boy might give up the ghost quickly alerted the Police at Shagamu Divisional Headquarters and the Divisional Police Officer, Sp Aduroja Moses led his men to the scene where the boy was rescued”.

The boy was said to have been taken to Owokoniran hospital Shagamu for medical attention while the suspect arrested.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect should be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

He warned that the command will not tolerate any act of lawlessness from anybody no matter how highly placed the person may be.”