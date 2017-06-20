Police Arrest Man Operating Illegal Psychiatric Home In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has apprehended one man who operates an illegal psychiatric home in Aagba town in Osun State.

The police also say the man may be involved in ritual practices as he was caught alongside other suspects with fresh human parts in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

One of the suspects, named Rasheed Ajibade who was arrested last week by the police for being in possession of fresh human parts, had stated that the parts were meant for money rituals for one Olohungbede, who reportedly fled after realising he had been apprehended.

After a week of thorough search by men of the Osun State Police Command, Olohungbede was however arrested.

On visiting his home, In Boripe Local Government Area of Osun, about 12 men and women whom he claimed were lunatics were found and discovered to have been held captives for years.