Ronaldo Focused On Russia Clash, Says Portugal’s Coach

Cristiano Ronaldo is concentrated on the Confederations Cup only, Portugal national team coach Fernando Santos said.

Coach Santos stated this on Tuesday at a news conference in Moscow as his squad prepares for the match against Russia.

“Tomorrow we have a very important game with Russia. All the players are concentrated on the Russian game and Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely concentrated on the game against Russia which we will play tomorrow,” Santos said.

Media attention was all on Ronaldo as the team trained on the Spartak Stadium pitch after Spanish prosecutors filed a lawsuit against the player accusing him of defrauding tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.39 million).

His Real Madrid teammate Pepe, however, said for Ronaldo who denied any wrongdoing, football was a priority.

“We are professionals. We just think about doing our best in the Confederations Cup: to go as far as possible in this tournament, to make the most of what we can benefit from this Confederations Cup,” Pepe said.

Portugal share second place with Mexico in Group A after a draw in Kazan on Sunday behind hosts Russia, who top the group after beating New Zealand 2-0 on Saturday in St. Petersburg.

Russia play Portugal and Mexico take on New Zealand on Wednesday.