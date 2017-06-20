Ronaldo To Testify In Tax Fraud Case On July 31 – Report

Channels Television
Updated June 20, 2017

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, will testify in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities on July 31, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Tuesday.

The Spanish prosecutor claims the Real Madrid forward had knowingly used a business structure to allegedly hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014.

Read Also: Ronaldo Accused of €14.7m Tax Fraud

Ronaldo Denies Committing Tax Fraud In Spain

 


More on Sports

Woods Receiving ‘Professional Help’ To Manage Pain Meds

Jeff Horn Finalises Preparations For Fight Against Pacquiao

Kyrgios Retires At Queen’s Club Championship

Confederations Cup: Germany Beat Australia In Opening Match

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV