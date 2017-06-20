Ronaldo To Testify In Tax Fraud Case On July 31 – Report

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, will testify in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from the tax authorities on July 31, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Tuesday.

The Spanish prosecutor claims the Real Madrid forward had knowingly used a business structure to allegedly hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014.

