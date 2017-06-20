Spanish Prosecutors Accuse Mourinho of €3.3m Tax Fraud

Spanish prosecutors, on Tuesday, said they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, when he managed Real Madrid.

Mourinho, who is Portuguese, owes the Spanish tax authorities €3.3 million ($3.7 million), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement, adding it had presented a claim to a local court.

Other big names in football have been accused of tax fraud in Spain recently.

Those include Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been summoned to testify on 31 July in a case in which he is accused of hiding income from tax authorities. He denies the allegations.

Read Also: Ronaldo Accused of €14.7m Tax Fraud

Ronaldo To Testify In Tax Fraud Case On July 31 – Report