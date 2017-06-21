Dino Melaye Describes Attempt To Recall Him As “Comedy Of Errors”

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has dismissed efforts by his constituents to recall him from the National Assembly.

Senator Melaye who described the move as “a comedy of errors” took to twitter on Wednesday expressing his apparent disgust over the petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“It cannot succeed. It is a hoax and absolute comedy of errors. I’m laughing at the stupidity of Kogi State Government.

“Many appointees will go to jail for forgery. Even dead people’s names on the recall register.

“A governor who does not know what double registration is may not as well know the procedure for recall. Every lie has an expiry date.

“This comedy of errors will soon end. No shaking at all. This won’t solve the problem of not paying salaries for over 15 months.

“No retreat no surrender. Truth is my only Defence,” he added.

The exercise of recalling him began earlier in June and took place across the seven local governments as the people indicated that they were not being properly represented in the Senate.