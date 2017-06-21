50 Cent At Monte-Carlo TV Festival To Promote “Power”

The 57th Monte-Carlo TV Festival welcomed the rapper-turned-actor Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent on Monday.

The 41-year-old artist was in the Monaco city to promote the series “Power” which was renewed for a fourth and fifth season on the channel Starz (Lionsgate).

The Grammy award-winning rapper is the co-star and executive producer of the hit show.

Actor Omari Hardwick said, “He’s a hands-on guy, He’s of influence and in a very active way. If you need things to be troubleshot, worked out and If you can’t speak the language

“that the director or the producers that accompany his position are speaking then he’ll come in and he’ll intercede in. And as an actor, obviously working with him has been great because he’s so artistic.”

The show is a crime drama centred on the owner of a popular club in New York City, James St. Patrick (Hardwick), who is also involved in drug trafficking.

The fourth season airs in the US on June 25.