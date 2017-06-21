Alexis Sanchez Fit To Play Against Germany, Says Chile Boss

Chile striker Alexis Sanchez is fit to play against Germany on Thursday in their second Confederations Cup Group B match, coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has said.

Pizzi said World Cup winners Germany would be tough opponents but Chile planned to be a “real threat” to them on the pitch.

Chile’s victory against Cameroon on Sunday gave them a great start to their maiden Confederations Cup campaign, after qualifying by defending their Copa America title in 2016.

Asked about Chile and Germany being favourites in the tournament, midfielder Arturo Vidal said he didn’t pay any attention to FIFA rankings.

“I think the ranking is more for people who don’t play soccer, but I think that tomorrow’s match and the next match will be unique in every single case,” said Vidal in a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the game in Russia’s Kazan.