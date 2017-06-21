Alleged Money Laundering: No Money Was Paid Into Goje’s Account, Says Witness

The trial of the former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje, and four others on 18 counts of conspiracy and money laundering continued at the Federal High Court in Jos Plateau State on Wednesday with the prosecution calling five more witnesses to testify.

One of the witnesses, Ifesineke Owafili, who is a compliance officer with Access Bank Plc, while giving his testimony on a N5bn loan facility obtained by the Gombe State Government said the fund was disbursed to various banks and not to individuals.

The lead prosecution counsel, Wahab Shittu, tendered the bank statements through which the loan was obtained and disbursed as exhibits.

When asked during cross-examination, if the money was at any point transferred in any of the accused person’s names, he said no.

On the matter of forgery, another prosecution witness, Rukaya Jallo, who is the Director of Legal Services in the Gombe State House of Assembly, gave testimony in respect of several letters and issues of signatures on some exhibits presented to the court.

Under cross-examination, she said that since she is not an expert in forensic matters she cannot confirm if the signatures were forged or genuine.

Giving evidence about the award of a contract for the supply of English dictionaries for primary and junior secondary schools in the state, the Acting Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry of Education, Ahmed Garba, stated that Real Integrated And Hospitality was awarded the contract for the supply of English dictionaries to both primary and junior secondary schools after approval of the action plan was given by the Universal Basic Education Board.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused the defendants of conspiring to defraud Gombe State of about N25bn.

According to it, the offences are punishable under sections 15, 16, 17, 18, and 19 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition Act) 2011 as amended.

Justice Babatunde Quadri, after hearing from both sides, adjourned the case till September 26 and 27.