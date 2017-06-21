Confed Cup: Ronaldo’s Tax Fraud Case Doesn’t Matter – Fans

Supporters of Portugal national team who travelled to Moscow for Confederation Cup tournament said Cristiano Ronaldo will perform his best in Wednesday’s match against Russia.

Team Portugal supporters were not concerned about the tax fraud case that had been opened against Ronaldo by Spanish authorities.

The Real Madrid forward was accused of defrauding Spanish authorities of €14.7million in taxes between 2011 and 2014.

The Spanish prosecutor’s office in Madrid filed a lawsuit against the soccer star on June 13.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said Ronaldo had knowingly used a “business structure” created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.

