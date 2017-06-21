Diageo To Buy George Clooney’s Tequila Brand For $1bn

Channels Television
Updated June 21, 2017

Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney’s high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world’s largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.

Diageo said on Wednesday it would pay $700 million initially for the company, co-founded by the American actor, with potential payment of a further $300 million linked to performance over 10 years.

The deal comes two weeks after Pernod Ricard took a stake in mezcal maker Del Maguey, and highlights the opportunity companies see in Mexico’s native spirits.

A new spate of high-end tequilas has helped the drink transcend its traditional image as a party beverage for young drinkers. Its sales rose 5.2 percent globally last year, according to data tracker IWSR, outperforming a spirits industry that edged up only 0.3 percent.

Casamigos, which means “house of friends,” was founded in 2013 by Clooney and his friends – nightlife entrepreneur Rande Gerber, who is married to model Cindy Crawford, and real estate developer Mike Meldman. They will continue to promote the brand.


More on Entertainment

Britain’s Prince Philip Hospitalised With Infection

Ryan Gosling Talks ‘Blade Runner’ Sequel In Barcelona

Drammy Krane Charged With Nine Counts Of Credit Card Forgery

Simon Cowell Releases Charity Single For Grenfell Tower Victims

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV