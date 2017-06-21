Edo Govt Moves To Reduce Illiteracy Through Technology

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has attributed the poor literacy state in the society to lack of proper foundation at the basic education level.

Mr Obaseki made the deduction when he received the district governor of Rotary Club 9141 Rotarian Ikpenmwosa Ogiemudia with other senior Rotarian on a courtesy visit at the government house in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

He said his administration has plans in place to restructure basic education through a technologically driven curriculum expected to materialise in the next three to five years.

“Without literacy and education, we would not be where we are today and if there is one thing i will change as the governor for this four years, is to change the nature, structure and form of basic education in this state.

“What we have done is to look at the governance structure and look at where we should be in terms of education, but our children haven’t gotten the benefits of basic education in the last three decades. People graduating through the university and they don’t have the basic skills for life, you cannot read or spell properly and that’s why we have miracle centers.”

He also maintained that the first step in the right direction has been taken with the overhaul of the State’s Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB).

Subsequently teachers will receive training on a new curriculum with a technological platform.

“We start training our primary school teachers and will have to do their lesson notes and other things to organize teaching on a technology platform.

Hopefully, by September, we will start with primary one and two. We are going to get sponsors to fund the process within the next three to five years, every child in Edo state will be taught on a technology based curriculum.”

Governor Obaseki said the state government shares similar dreams with the Rotary Club in areas of improving basic literacy, reducing maternal and child mortality rate and as such will continue to partner with them to address the issues.