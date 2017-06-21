Fayose Holds Rally, Attacks APC

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will again be roundly defeated in 2018, even as thousands of his supporters trooped out on Wednesday, to celebrate three years of his electoral victory.

Governor Fayose made this known while addressing the crowd after declaring open the situation office for the 2018 election.

He told supporters to ignore those who claimed that the June 21, 2014 election was rigged, promising to give them a resounding defeat in 2018 and 2019.

“Today, I am here to appreciate all of you and remind you that they said that the 16-0 of 2014 was photochromic and later a militarised election. This time, they are the owners of INEC, Army, Police, Civil Defense, DSS and others; we should make it expressly clear that despite this machinery in their hands, we can defeat them like we did in 2014, if not more,” he stated.

He assured them that he would leave no stone unturned to make Ekiti a better place for all, adding that by the grace of God, he would not leave the state as a debtor of salaries.

The governor urged Nigerians as well as the international community to pay greater attention to Ekiti State as regards activities before, during and after the 2018 governorship election.

“The 2018 election in Ekiti is one election that everyone should be interested in.

The whole world should monitor events before, during and after the election and let whoever that will win the election win in a free and fair atmosphere.”

He said: “Currently, I am in court to seek redress for the coup-de-tat of 2006 by the declaration of State of Emergency by the civilian junta of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. It is my belief that the court that granted me the relief that the impeachment was a nullity will equally restore justice by establishing the fact that I deserve another tenure.

“Nevertheless, whether the continuity is by Ayo Fayose or any member of his political family, it is still continuity, which I have asked you to support.”

Berating the APC, Governor Fayose said; “Those who trade in lies and propaganda daily are in control of the federal government and as at today, is there anything that they have done for us here in Ekiti? The answer is No!

“We have a representative in the Federal Executive Council and we have someone who is working with the Acting President. But they are self-seekers who do not believe in the Ekiti project. They were the people, who during their four years reign here plunged our state into debt and destroyed the economy of the State. They made our State to be indebted till the year 2036 by their maladministration.

“Two Years in office, they can not point to a single benefit derived from their government by Ekiti State.

“We are therefore saying never again to these looters, financial devourers and enemies of our State who only believe in themselves and not in the progress of our State.”

He said Nigerians should note that since he took over the mantle of leadership of Ekiti state, no politically motivated attack or violence had been witnessed and no life had been lost to political violence in Ekiti state.

“I wish to state that as we approach the 2018 election, this continuity that we seek will not be at the expense of the blood of any Ekiti person,” he said.

“If I have my way, I will call for an election today for Nigerians and the international community to see that anytime, any day, APC will be roundly defeated here.

“We want to assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to make Ekiti a better place for all. Also, by the grace of God, I will not leave this state a debtor of salary.”

He then called for a restructuring of Nigeria, saying there would be “no peace without justice and the agitation across the country will continue unless there is justice, equity and fairness.”