FEC Plans Retreat To Address Problems In Education Sector

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to hold a retreat for what it has described as a crisis in Nigeria’s education sector.

Briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said the council rejected a blue print presented by the ministry and instead called for a retreat to be held in two weeks time to resolve the said crisis.

The Education Minister also used the opportunity to clear the air on the raging controversy surrounding the alleged removal of Christian Religious Studies (CRS) as a subject in the secondary school curriculum.

He stated that carriers of such news are only trying to create tension in the country and as such, should desist forthwith.