Obaseki Appoints Ihonvbere, Others As Special Advisers

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced the appointment of Professor Julius Ihonvbere as Chairman, Strategic Planning Team to the governor’s office.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

In addition, the governor named Osaro Idah as Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Mr Crusoe Osagie as Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Prince Joe Okojie as Special Adviser, Agriculture and Food Security Programme, Mr Joseph Eboigbe as Special Adviser on Economic and Development Planning, Hon Gowon Yakubu, Special Adviser on Special Duties and Dr Joan Oviawe, Special Adviser on Basic Education.

The statement added that the new appointments were in line with the promise made by the governor after the Appeal Court judgement in Edo State.

It also noted that the appointments were a call to duty, sacrifice and leadership for the new Special Advisers and that the inauguration ceremony would take place on Friday at the exco chambers of the Edo State Government House.