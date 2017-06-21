Ogun Govt. Asks Contractors To Speed Up Road Construction

The Ogun State Government has asked contractors handling various road projects across the State to speed up their work to ensure timely completion.

The Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga gave the charge in an interview when she led other members of the State Executive Council on an inspection tour of ongoing roads construction around Ogun West Senatorial District of the State.

Onanuga, while commenting on the slow pace of work at some sites, urged site engineers to increase their work hours as well as labourers in order to speed up work.

She expressed satisfaction over the spate of work at Oyon and Odo Afa bridges in Imeko Local Government and Afon Local Council Development Area as well as the construction of a drainage along Brewery roundabout in Abeokuta executed to facilitate easy passage of water when there was rain.

Meanwhile, the Onimeko of Imeko, (Oba) Benjamin Olanite, while receiving the Deputy Governor and the team, expressed appreciation to the State Government for not leaving out the area in the infrastructural development plan of the government, opining that road projects would help easy movement of the people, farm produce and reduce rate of accidents around the area.

In a related development, the Ogun State House of Assembly has called on the contractors handling the Sango -Ijoko -Agbado -Akute-Ojodu road to speed up work.

The Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Olayiwola Ojodu, made the call when he led other members of the committee on the assessment visit to the 32km road.

Ojodu expressed satisfaction at the rate at which work had progressed in the axis but charged for more action in order for the project to be delivered at the stipulated time.

The lawmaker in company of Julianah Akintayo, Akanbi Bankole and Adeyemi Harrison, also charged the contractors to further provide palliatives on the road to ease human and vehicular movements so as to ameliorate the sufferings of commuters that comes with road construction.

He equally lauded the residents for their cooperation, soliciting their continued support towards realization of the project.

The Project Manager in charge of the construction, Mr Jason Cai, assured that the pace of works would be increased immediately the rain subsides.