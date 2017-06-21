Parole Hearing For O.J. Simpson’s Robbery Sentence Set For July 20

A parole hearing for O.J. Simpson, serving time in a Nevada prison for a 2008 Las Vegas robbery and kidnapping conviction, has been set for July 20 in Carson City, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners announced on Tuesday, June 20.

The proceeding will mark the second such hearing held for the former football star since he was sentenced to as much as 33 years for his role in a bungled attempt to recover memorabilia from his storied sports career.

If granted parole at next month’s hearing, he will not be eligible for release on October 1, state parole officials have said.

Simpson was acquitted of the June 12, 1994, murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman in the “Trial of the Century” that riveted much of the world, divided Americans sharply along racial lines and ushered in a new age of celebrity journalism.

A civil court jury later found Simpson liable for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages to the victims’ families.