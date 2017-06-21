Brexit: British Prime Minister Promises To Listen Closely

Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday to listen more closely to businesses’ concerns about Britain leaving the European Union as she set out a Brexit- focused government program, pared-back to reflect her weakened authority.

Chastened by an election which left her Conservative Party short of a majority in parliament and reopened debate on the nature of Britain’s EU exit, May also sidelined reform on social care, education and corporate governance.

The two-year program for government, known as the Queen’s Speech, was prepared by ministers and read out by Queen Elizabeth in parliament at its formal opening ceremony.

At a time of unprecedented political uncertainty, May is under increasing pressure to secure a deal with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up her government after nearly two weeks of talks.

The queen told lawmakers from both the upper and lower houses of parliament that the government is committed to building “the widest possible consensus” on Brexit, working with parliament, devolved administrations, business and others.

“My government’s priority is to secure the best possible deal as the country leaves the European Union,” the queen said.

The traditionally ceremonial address, dominated by pageantry, was a crucial testing ground for May’s ability to run the country during its most challenging period for generations.

Her authority has been badly damaged just as Britain begins Brexit negotiations. Four militant attacks have raised questions about her grip on national security, and the death of at least 79 people in a tower block fire has become a flashpoint for public anger at her party’s record in government.

“The election result was not the one I hoped for, but this government will respond with humility and resolve to the message the electorate sent,” May said in remarks introducing the policy plan.

“First, we need to get Brexit right. That means getting a deal which delivers the result of last year’s referendum and does so in a way that commands maximum public support.”