Police Sack Four Officers, Reinstates 14

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and three Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) over cases of indiscipline.

This was made known in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

Also according to the statement, one ASP was compulsorily retired while one SP, two DSPs and one ASP were reduced in rank.

These decisions were the high points of the Commission’s Plenary Meeting held in Abuja where eight senior police officers were also given severe reprimand.

Six other officers were reprimanded, four given warning letters, one was given a letter of advice and seven others, exonerated.

The Commission also approved the reinstatement of 14 senior police officers from appeals and petitions received by it, three officers had their seniority restored and another three reinstated and retired.

It considered and approved the compulsory retirement of three officers who also appealed their punishments and affirmed its earlier decision on reinstatement of two other officers.

Eleven appeals were rejected while approval was given for the promotion of one DSP.

The decisions of the Commission have been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by Mr Musa Istifanus, Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Commission.