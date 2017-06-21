Queen Elizabeth II To Address British Parliament Today

Queen Elizabeth II will outline the British government’s policy plans and agenda in a speech to the British Parliament today.

The Queen’s speech had initially been scheduled to take place on June 19, but it was delayed after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a parliamentary majority in the election.

The election result raised big questions about how May will advance with her plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

May has left her official London residence, Number 10 Downing Street for Parliament to begin the delicate task of running a minority government by setting out a softer tone on Brexit, as Queen Elizabeth formally opens Parliament.

What is usually a ceremonial address, dominated by costumed pageantry, has become a critical test of May’s ability to run the country during its most testing period in generations.

The so-called Queen’s Speech, prepared by ministers and read out by the monarch, will spell out the policies May’s government intends to pursue over the next two years.

Lawmakers will have to approve the speech in a vote, expected next Thursday, that will be a de facto vote of confidence. Minority governments are a rare occurrence in British parliamentary politics where the nature of the electoral system usually produces a governing majority.