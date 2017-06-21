Spanish Firefighters Battle Portugal’s Deadliest Fire

Firefighters from the Spanish Military Emergency Unit continued to battle Portugal’s most deadly blaze which killed 64 people.

On Tuesday, members of the UME battled the fire at Cernache do Bonjardim, a village 20 kilometres away from Pedrogao Grande, where the deadliest forest fire in Portugal’s recent history began on Saturday.

The Civil Protection agency said firefighters extinguished the dramatic wildfire on Wednesday, though blazes persisted in nearby Central and other areas of the country.

The main fire, which erupted on Saturday and spread with breathtaking speed, killed 64 people as they tried to flee in cars or were engulfed in flames in remote villages in a hilly region about 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Lisbon.

Spanish air force sent two Canadair firefighting planes to Portugal to help battle the wildfire.