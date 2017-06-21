Turkish School Kidnap Suspects Plead Not Guilty

Five persons suspected to have been responsible for the kidnapping of some students and staff of the Nigeria Tulip International School in Isheri Ogun State, have pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The suspects were arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja and the trial judge, Justice James Tsoho ordered they be remanded in Kuje prison pending their trial which has been fixed for September 28.

The prosecutor, Alilu Kayode said they are ready to prove the charges against the accused persons.

The gunmen invaded the school, formerly known as Turkish International School on January 14, in a white Hilux, whisking away five students and two teachers.

Thereafter, the kidnappers demanded a sum of 1.2 billion Naira as a ransom for the victims to regain their freedom.

One of the parents told Channels Television that a ransom worth millions was paid through a negotiator, after which the captives were released (11 days after captivity).