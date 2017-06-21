UK Parliament Holds Minute Of Silence For Victims Of Recent Attacks

Members of the British parliament on Wednesday, held a minute of silence for the victims of deadly attacks in Manchester, London Bridge and Finsbury Park and also those who died in a fire that ravaged a London tower.

There have been four attacks since March in Britain, three of which involved a vehicle deliberately driven at pedestrians.

Last week, fire broke out in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, a social housing block in Kensington, west London, trapping residents inside as it tore through the building with terrifying speed. At least 79 people died in the incident that has angered the public.

In May, a suicide bombing on a concert in Manchester killed 22 people. Earlier this month, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing restaurant diners and revellers in the popular nearby Borough Market killing seven people.

On Monday night, a van ploughed into Muslim worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London in which one man died and several others were injured.