Thousands Pay Tribute To Otto Warmbier In Ohio

Thousands of friends and family members gathered in suburban Cincinnati on Thursday to say goodbye to an American student, Otto Warmbier.

Warmbier, 22, died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

He was arrested in North Korea while visiting as a tourist. He was brought back to the U.S. last week with brain damage, in what doctors described as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness,” and died on Monday.

Read Also: North Korea Releases U.S. Student Otto Warmbier

Some 2,500 mourners lined up early on Thursday morning at Wyoming High School, in the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming. Warmbier attended the school. He will be buried later in the day at a local cemetery.

Although the exact cause of his death is unclear, officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was treated declined to provide details while his family asked that the Hamilton County Coroner not to perform an autopsy.

Read Also: U.S. Student Released From Detention In North Korea, Otto Warmbier Has Died

After graduating as class salutatorian in 2013, Warmbier enrolled at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where he was studying at the school of commerce. He was scheduled to graduate this year.

He was traveling in North Korea with a tour group and was arrested at Pyongyang airport as he was about to leave. He was sentenced two months later to 15 years of hard labor for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan from his hotel, North Korea state media said.

Reuters