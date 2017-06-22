Action-Packed Heist Movie “Baby Driver” Gets European Premiere

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names were in London on Wednesday for the European premiere of Edgar Wright’s heist movie “Baby Driver”.

Oscar winners Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx, along with “Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm, “The Fault in Our Stars” teen heartthrob Ansel Elgort, and actresses Lily James and Eiza Gonzalez, turned out for the European premiere.

Written and directed by Wright, “Baby Driver” sees Elgort play a young getaway driver who’s forced into working for a crime boss and his clientele of crooks. The action-thriller, which was shot in the U.S. city of Atlanta, features plenty of car chases set against an eclectic soundtrack.

Elgort said of his character, “He is Baby Driver, he is the driver and he has tinnitus in his ears and he has to listen to music all the time to drown out that ringing in his ears. The music he listens to becomes the soundtrack of the movie, and the soundtrack of the movie is – sort of the whole movie moves to that soundtrack. It’s super unique, almost like one giant video, music video.”

Spacey, who said he had a blast on the set of the movie, described his role as something Michael Caine would have pulled off.

“My character is sort of like the part that Michael Caine would’ve played had Michael Caine done the movie. He’s the mastermind of all their heists, he figures out how they’re going to get in, how they’re going to get out,” he said.

“He picks the team, of which Baby is always on the team, he hasn’t done a job in a while without Baby driving. We had a blast, a great time shooting in Atlanta. Edgar is a really remarkable filmmaker and I just loved working with him, love his music, love the way he thinks, so we had a blast.”

For Jamie Foxx, working on the movie was amazing.

“Man, the stuff that Edgar Wright does what just amazing, and there’s not a lot of that right now, so you appreciate the fact that you get a chance to be in something original and something fantastic that really – it creates its own genre in a sense,” he said.

“Baby Driver” opens in cinemas on June 28.