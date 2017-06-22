China, Bayelsa Partner To Create More Jobs

A group of Chinese businessmen have indicated interest to invest in Bayelsa State’s economy, create multiple Job and support the government to further provide opportunities for other businesses in the state to grow.

The ‎leader of the delegation, chairman of Wave Investment, and member of the communist party in China, Xue Yuebin‎ made this known while on a courtesy call to Governor Seriake Dickson at the Government House in Yenagoa.

The team had spent several days going round the state to inspect areas of interest for investment and some of the laudable ongoing and completed projects of the state government.

Yuebin who is also a senior member of the Communist Party in China expressed optimism that the entrance of members of the private sector from the Asian country to the state will also help to consolidate the existing relationship between Nigeria and China.

‎He thanked the governor for the warm reception accorded them and his efforts in creating an enabling environment to attract investors to the state and for businesses to thrive.

Governor Dickson in his remark appreciated the business delegation for the visit and for showing the zeal to be part of the ongoing revolution in the state’s economy that the government is embarking on.

The governor used the opportunity to point out why Bayelsa is the new destination ‎for any investor, saying aside the abundance of natural resources like oil and gas, the state has been adjudged to be one of the safest in the country.

“We are pleased to have you as a partner to see how we can utilize you to promote prosperity and create jobs. We are working on the Eco-Industrial Park, the land has been acquired, clearing will start almost immediately and we are working with our multi-national partners to see how we can utilize the abundant gas resources right there, convert it to power to generate 24 hours non-stop electricity for the first time in any state in Nigeria.

“‎All these are to give the investing public from your country and other countries the great opportunity to come to Bayelsa and be located at the Industrial Park with access to everything. Let me add that being in Bayelsa captures the entire Nigeria market and even beyond because Bayelsa is at the heart of the gulf of Guinea” he concluded.

Earlier the Chief Economic Adviser to the governor, Duate Iyabi explained the reason for the visit and highlighted areas of interest for investment by the visiting team as well as the desire of manufacturers of ‎BMW automobiles to setup a market to sell the cars at relatively cheap prices.

Other members of the team were, Robert Kermanshaitche, Ma Guoxing, Ai Lian, and Adam Yang.