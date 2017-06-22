Cilic, Querrey Cruise To Victory At Queen’s

Cilic, Querrey Cruise To Victory At Queen'sThe top seeds have been scattered but Marin Cilic and Sam Querrey continued the charge of former winners at the Aegon Championships on Thursday.

With Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov having already progressed, three former champions are among the last eight at the prestigious pre-Wimbledon grass court event at Queen’s Club.

Fourth seed Cilic, winner in 2012, overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 while Querrey, who triumphed seven years ago at the west London club, defeated Australian Jordan Thompson 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3.

Russian Daniil Medvedev beat fellow 21-year-old Thanasi Kokkinakis who failed to match the heights he reached when he defeated third seed Milos Raonic in round one, losing 6-2 6-2.

Medvedev will face 2014 winner Dimitrov on Friday.

Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez also continued the form he showed in reaching the Stuttgart grasscourt final last week with a 6-1 7-6(4) win over France’s Jeremy Chardy and will face Czech Tomas Berdych for a place in the semi-finals.


