Epe Kidnap: Ambode Promises Safe Return Of Students

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode has promised the safe return of six students kidnapped from the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

Governor Ambode stated this on Thursday in an interview with State House correspondents in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the state government is working with security agencies to ensure that the children return safely to their parents.

Also Read: Kidnapped Epe School Students To Return Soon, Police Say

The governor assured investors that the state is safe for investments and that measures are being put in place to address the security challenge in the state.

Armed militants stormed the model college in Epe area of the state on Wednesday, May 24 and kidnapped six students from the hostel.

Also Read: Police Parade Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Evans, Six Gang Members

Governor Ambode’s pledge comes barely a week after the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, comprising of Lagos and Ogun State Police Commands, Mr Adamu Ibrahim, also assured the parents of the students of their safe return.

He said the students would be rescued soon, adding that the Police would build on the success of the arrest of suspected notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike otherwise known as Evans.