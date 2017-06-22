Frank De Boer Offered Crystal Palace Job – Report

British media reported on Thursday that former Ajax and briefly Inter Milan coach, Frank de Boer, has been offered the job of Crystal Palace manager.

De Boer, who guided Ajax to four consecutive Dutch Eredivisie titles between 2011 and 2014, lasted just 85 days at Inter Milan before being shown the door in November 2016.

Crystal Palace relied on Sam Allardyce to keep the club in the English Premier League last season but in May he resigned, saying he was not looking for another job.

Allardyce had lost his job as England manager after just two months and took over at Crystal Palace in December 2016 to restore his reputation.