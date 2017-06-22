INEC Notifies Dino Melaye Of Petition For His Recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has sent a letter notifying Senator Dino Melaye of a petition for his recall.

This, according to the commission, is in accordance with its guidelines for the recall of members of the National Assembly.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Member of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Mohammed Haruna, disclosed this in a statement today.

“In accordance with the INEC guidelines for the recall of members of the National Assembly, the Commission has formally acknowledged the receipt of the petition to the petitioners’ representatives and has conveyed a letter notifying Senator Melaye of our receipt of the petition,” the statement read in part.

“The next step is to verify that the petitioners are registered voters in the Kogi West Senatorial District.”

To carry out the verification of the petitioners, INEC said it will on July 3, 2017, issue a public notice stating the day(s), time, location and other details for the verification.

The statement said the Commission considered the petition submitted by some registered voters from Kogi West Senatorial District to kick start the process of recalling Senator Melaye during its weekly meeting earlier in the day.