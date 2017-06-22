Liverpool Poised To Sign Roma Winger Salah

Liverpool will pay big money for Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The Roma player is due to have a medical on Merseyside on Thursday, with his transfer fee estimated at between £34 million and £39 million.

It won’t be the first time he has played in the Premier League, although he was relative flop when he featured for Chelsea, making just 13 appearances in two seasons.

But since a switch to the Italian capital he has been in great form, scoring 34 times in 83 appearances across all competitions.