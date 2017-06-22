Liverpool Poised To Sign Roma Winger Salah

Channels Television
Updated June 22, 2017

Liverpool will pay big money for Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The Roma player is due to have a medical on Merseyside on Thursday, with his transfer fee estimated at between £34 million and £39 million.

It won’t be the first time he has played in the Premier League, although he was relative flop when he featured for Chelsea, making just 13 appearances in two seasons.

But since a switch to the Italian capital he has been in great form, scoring 34 times in 83 appearances across all competitions.


