Mcllroy, Spieth Hope To Get Back On Track At Travelers

PGA stars, Rory Mcllroy and Jordan Spieth are hoping to improve on their disappointing results at the U.S. Open last week and admitted that they were a bit overwhelmed by the course at Erin Hills.

McIlroy told reporters on Wednesday that he needed a bit more practice and would have liked to have shaken off the rust elsewhere instead of returning to golf at a big U.S. Open venue.

Read Also: Koepka Wins U.S. Open

Spieth said Erin Hills was perhaps the toughest test of golf he had ever experienced and pointed to Brooks Koepka’s fitness regimen as a key part of his success on Sunday.

McIlroy along with world number one Dustin Johnson and number four Jason Day failed to make it into the weekend play in Wisconsin. Spieth made the cut but managed only a tie for 35th place.

McIlroy also voiced his approval to this week’s blood testing announcement by the PGA Tour.

The PGA said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.