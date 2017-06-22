Musicians Glorifying Fraudsters Are Destroying Our Future – Falz

Falz-WizkidFamous Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, trended on Twitter on Thursday after he called on fellow artistes to stop glorifying internet scammers and fraudsters.

In an interview with Hip Tv, Falz asked entertainers as role models to stop glorifying fraudsters in their songs.

“You are a role model to the younger ones and you are hailing fraudsters, you are making the younger ones feel it is good to do it. Stop it! It is destroying our future,” he said.

Falz noted that the effects of such songs are destructive to the younger generation, stressing that artistes should rather engage in singing meaningful songs.

