Musicians Glorifying Fraudsters Are Destroying Our Future – Falz

Famous Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, trended on Twitter on Thursday after he called on fellow artistes to stop glorifying internet scammers and fraudsters.

In an interview with Hip Tv, Falz asked entertainers as role models to stop glorifying fraudsters in their songs.

“You are a role model to the younger ones and you are hailing fraudsters, you are making the younger ones feel it is good to do it. Stop it! It is destroying our future,” he said.

Just in case you are wondering why Falz is trending, here you have it. pic.twitter.com/ru5aJdpcTP — Israel Ogunseye (@LadiSpeaks) June 22, 2017

Falz noted that the effects of such songs are destructive to the younger generation, stressing that artistes should rather engage in singing meaningful songs.

See some reactions to the video below:

One minute, we are abusing those trending free Evans, next minute we are insulting Falz for criticizing musicians hailing fraudsters — sauce…juice (@IsyNene) June 22, 2017

Falz spoke the absolute truth…only people who indulge in illegal activities will publicly come out to bash him. — Uche Daniel (@UcheDandyMUFC) June 22, 2017