NFF Pays Tribute To Kelechi Emeteole

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed shock over the news of former Nigerian International and Ex-Heartland Football Club coach, Kelechi Emeteole.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday in India, where he had gone for surgery on throat cancer.

The NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi described the former Super Eagles assistant coach as a legend who served the country creditably, energetically and meritoriously.

Emeteole won 17 caps for the senior national team and scored four goals, between 1975 and 1977.

