Oscar Banned For Eight Matches After Causing Brawl

Shanghai SIPG attacking midfielder, Oscar Júnior, has been banned for eight league games after sparking a mass brawl during Sunday’s match against Ghangzhou.

The 25-year-old appeared to kick the ball straight at two players from opponents Guangzhou R&F. After which he was pushed to the ground before players from both sides fought.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who joined Shanghai SIPG in a £60 million deal in earlier this year, was also fined 40,000 Yuan (£4,620).

The incident came in first-half injury time, and Shanghai’s Fu Huan and Guangzhou’s Li Zixiang were sent off for their part in the brawl, but Oscar was not booked.

Fu and Li have received six and five-game bans respectively from the Chinese Football Association (CFA), while Guangzhou’s Chen Zhizhao, who pushed Oscar to the floor, has been banned for seven league games.

Shanghai coach, Andre Villas-Boas, defended Oscar afterwards, saying he was “just being passionate”, and Oscar denied he purposely aimed the ball at Guangzhou players.

“Disrespect the opponent? It is not true. I am a very dedicated player and respect sportsmanship,” Oscar was quoted as saying on the Sina Sports website.