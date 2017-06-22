Osun Traders Protest Over Measurement Scale

Market women in Osun State have protested against the enforcement of the measurement scale introduced by the state government.

The aggrieved market women, especially those dealing in grains and measurable products, took to the State Government Secretariat in Abere on Thursday to make their grievances known.

They frowned at what they described as ‘imposition of Osunwon Omoluabi measurement scale’, vowing to resist any attempt by the government to compel them into using the scale.

The special adviser to the governor on commerce, cooperatives and empowerment, Mr Femi Popoola, who received the traders, explained that the decision was aimed at ensuring uniformity in sales.

Although he admitted that government needed to enlighten the traders, he said there was no going back on the decision to use the weighing scale in all markets across the state.

A task force and compliance team from the state Ministry of Commerce, Cooperative and Empowerment had on Tuesday, thronged the markets to enforce the usage of the measurement scale.

The weighing scale was introduced about two years ago by Osun State Government to traders in the state.