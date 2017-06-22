Ronaldo’s Return To Man Utd Would Be Fairytale, Says Ferdinand

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand on Thursday said the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the Premier League side would be a ‘fairytale’ for fans.

The British media has reported the Portuguese striker could be on his way out of Real Madrid after being accused of defrauding the tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.39 million) and Manchester United would be in the queue to sign him again.

Ronaldo played for the northern English giants from 2003 to 2009 before he left for Spain. He has won the Champions League and domestic league titles with Real this year.

“If Cristiano Ronaldo becomes available, the best teams in the world will be queuing up to sign him, it’s simple as that. As a Man United fan, I’d love to see him go to Man United. It’s fairytale stuff, this is fans dreaming; fans have got to be allowed to dream. He’s the best player on the planet at the moment,” said Ferdinand who played for United between 2002 and 2014.