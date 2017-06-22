Sanchez Fit For Germany Clash, Says Chile Coach

Chile Coach, Juan Antonio Pizzi, said Alexis Sanchez is fit to play against Germany on Thursday in their second Confederations Cup Group B match.

He also said the World Cup winners, Germany, would be tough opponents but Chile planned to be a “real threat” to them on the pitch.

Chile’s victory against Cameroon in their opener gave them a great start to their maiden Confederations Cup campaign, after qualifying by defending their Copa America title in 2016.