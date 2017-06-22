Sanchez Fit For Germany Clash, Says Chile Coach

Channels Television
Updated June 22, 2017

Chile Coach, Juan Antonio Pizzi, said Alexis Sanchez is fit to play against Germany on Thursday in their second Confederations Cup Group B match.

He also said the World Cup winners, Germany, would be tough opponents but Chile planned to be a “real threat” to them on the pitch.

Chile’s victory against Cameroon in their opener gave them a great start to their maiden Confederations Cup campaign, after qualifying by defending their Copa America title in 2016.


More on Sports

Oscar Banned For Eight Matches After Causing Brawl

Liverpool Poised To Sign Roma Winger Salah

Mcllroy, Spieth Hope To Get Back On Track At Travelers

British Court Declares Boris Becker Bankrupt

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV