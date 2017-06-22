South Africa’s Top Court Okays Secret Ballot For No-Confidence Vote On Zuma

South Africa’s top court ruled on Thursday that the Speaker of Parliament can decide to hold a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma by secret ballot, which the opposition hopes would embolden ANC MPs to rebel and depose him.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, a top ANC official, had said parliament rules did not allow for a secret ballot, but Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng set aside her decision, saying she had “the necessary latitude” to call for such a vote.

Opposition parties, led by the main opposition party Democratic Alliance, have said the motion would be more likely to succeed if held by secret ballot, allowing for anonymous dissent.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, which has a majority in parliament, has said it will vote against the motion to remove the 75-year-old leader. A successful vote of no-confidence would trigger a collapse of Zuma’s entire cabinet.

Zuma has survived four previous no-confidence votes but opposition parties believe a recent cabinet reshuffle that led to the dismissal of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan may have angered enough ANC members to desert Zuma.