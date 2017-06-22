Stakeholders Call For Dissolution Of LAUTECH Governing Council, MGT

The Oyo State Youth Stakeholder’s Forum (OYSYSF) has called on the owner state governors of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) to immediately dissolve the Governing Council of the institution and the disengagement of the Vice Chancellor.

The Group in a statement by its President, Mayowa Adigun and Mobilisation Officer, Kunle Olaoye on Wednesday said the call became imperative with the unending crisis in the institution and the inept attitude of the LAUTECH Governing Council towards resolving the crisis.

The group noted that an appeal letter has been sent to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his counterpart in Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to dissolve the Governing council, adding that the Vice Chancellor of the institution should not be spared if there would be lasting solutions to the problems.

According to the group, “We have observed with keen interest the on going crisis in LAUTECH. It is as if there is no governing council in the school. Nothing is being heard from them and they are not even making efforts. We have members across the institutions in the state and they used to report about the activities of their governing councils and management teams.

“The case in LAUTECH is different. The governing council as well as the management is too silent on the fate of the institution and most importantly, the registered students. The state governments have said they do not have enough to pay subventions and directed the management to think outside the box to generate revenue.

“This is not happening in LAUTECH. It is a higher institution of technology but what technology value are they adding to Nigeria’s economy and development? The ineptitude of the governing council is taking its toll on the university and the students are the ones suffering.

“We should all note that the management and staff of the institution will still collect their salaries even if the school is closed for 2 years. But what becomes the fate of the students? We have members who registered for five-year courses and this is their seventh year in school and there is no reprieve in sight. There is nothing to show that the governing council as well as the management headed by the VC is doing anything.

“We have the opinion that anything that is not reported is not executed and based on this, the governing council, the VC and his management team should go. There should be reorganization in the institution if the owners want lasting solutions to the problems. The crisis started with the management versus the staff unions of the school and no end in sight yet to get it resolved.

“We have sent letters of appeal to Governors Ajimobi and Aregbesola on this issue and want them to act accordingly. We do not like the present configuration and it is better to do justice now before it is too late,” the statement added.