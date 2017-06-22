Trump Pushes Healthcare Bill With ‘Heart’ At Rally In Iowa

U.S. President Donald Trump told a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday (June 21) that he’s been talking about a healthcare a plan with ‘heart’.

A healthcare bill being released by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday (June 20) is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.

Trump made a bid for Democratic support for the Republican-sponsored bill to repeal and partially replace the Affordable Care Act during his ‘Make America Great Again’ speech in Iowa. “If we had even a little Democrat support, just a little like a couple of votes, you’d have everything,” Trump said.

The Washington Post reported that the bill would also repeal most of the taxes that pay for the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, give states wider latitude to opt out of its regulations and eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a healthcare provider that offers abortion services.

During his speech in Iowa, Trump said he selected billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as Department of Commerce secretary for his financial acumen, noting “I just don’t want a poor person.”