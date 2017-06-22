We Are Ready For World Cup, Kazan Mayor Says

With the FIFA 2018 World Cup only a year away, host city Kazan says stress test of Confederations Cup has shown it’s ready for the international tournament.

Russia has in the last week shown off its preparations for next year’s World Cup despite concerns over stadium security and infrastructure as the two-week Confederations Cup tournament continues.

Mayor Ilsur Metshin said the city of Kazan, in western Russia’s Tatarstan republic, has undergone major works recently and is 95 percent ready for the World Cup.

Speaking at a news conference at Kazan City Hall on Thursday, June 22, Metshin said the host city was ready to welcome fans from overseas.

Russia is set to host the 2018 World Cup in 12 stadiums spread across 11 cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

Since clashes between Russian and English fans tarnished the European championship in France last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved legislation that toughens punishments for violence at sporting events as part of a broader crackdown on hooliganism.

Metshin said police were working round the clock to handle instances of violence. But added the Confederations Cup was thus far peaceful.