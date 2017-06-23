Credibility Of Voter Register Determines Credible Election – INEC Boss

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the credibility of any election is majorly determined by the credibility of the voter register.

Professor Yakubu stated this on Friday at meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and civil society groups in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“The credibility of any election largely depends on the credibility of the voter register. It is critical, it is the foundation; without a credible voter register you can’t conduct credible elections,” he said.

The INEC boss, who said voter register’s credibility depends on two factors, further highlighted some steps the commission was taking to ensure credible polls in 2019.

“The credibility of the voter register depends on two factors: to what extent do citizens have access to their register and two, that register must be continuously updated,” he noted.

On his part, Mr Idris said Police are working hard to ensure that security is strengthened across the country ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He also called for special courts for the trial of kidnappers whose activities have become a major national threat.

“We have to get special courts to address the issue of kidnapping and we have to look at the punishment. The issue of punishment is also very important because it can deter some of these kidnappers,” the IGP said.