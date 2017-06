Dimitrov, Lopez Go Through At Queen’s Club

Grigor Dimitrov, who won the Queen’s Club title in 2014, made it through after a mid-match hiccup against young Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Bulgarian Dimitrov, seeded six, won the opening five games but made life difficult for himself before winning 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Medvedev, ranked 60, was a break up in the decider but Dimitrov hit back to win with something to spare.

He will face Spain’s 35-year-old Feliciano Lopez, who beat seventh seed Tomas Berdych 7-6(5) 6-7(1) 7-5, in Saturday’s semi-finals.