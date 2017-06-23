Dino Melaye Sues INEC Over Attempt To Recall Him

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over an attempt to recall him.

The electoral body had sent a letter notifying the lawmaker of a petition for his recall, in accordance with its guidelines for the recall of members of the National Assembly.

To carry out the verification of the petitioners, INEC said it will on July 3, 2017, issue a public notice stating the day(s), time, location and other details for the verification.

Senator Melaye, however, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, asking the court to declare the petition presented to INEC illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

In the suit, he sought a declaration that the recall process “is tainted with bad faith, political malice and personal vendetta”, alleging that the petition was signed by “fictitious and none existing persons” in his senatorial district.

Among other things, the senator requested for an order of injunction restraining INEC or its personnel from further continuing with the recall process.

He also asked for “an order of injunction restraining the defendant from conducting any referendum predicated on the fictitious petition allegedly submitted to it by the purported constituents of the plaintiff, on the basis of the fundamentally and legally flawed petition”.

Melaye further urged the court to determine whether the petition presented to INEC was in compliance with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution.

He also asked the court to determine whether, by the provisions of Sections 68 and 69 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he can be vividly recalled when the petition was allegedly signed by persons who do not come from his senatorial constituency.