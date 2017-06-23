EFCC Arraigns Justice Nganjiwa Over Alleged Unlawful Enrichment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a serving judge of the Federal High Court, Bayelsa, Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, for alleged unlawful enrichment to the tune of $260,000 and N8.65m.

Justice Nganjiwa was arraigned on 14 counts before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere, Lagos Island.

The trial judge dismissed a preliminary objection challenging his jurisdiction, a situation which paved the way for the arraignment of the judge.

Justice Nganjiwa, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on self-recognisance.

The court directed the defendant to deposit his passport in the custody of the Chief Registrar of the Lagos State High Court within seven days.

Justice Nganjiwa was also asked to make himself available in court throughout the entire length of his trial.

The trial was fixed for October 6 and 10, 2017.