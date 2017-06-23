IGP Seeks Special Court For Trial Of Kidnap Suspects

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has called for a special court for the trial of kidnappers whose activities have become a major national threat.

The Police boss made the proposal at a meeting with members of the civil society organisations and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

According to him, Police are working hard to ensure that security is strengthened across the country ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We have to get special courts to address the issue of kidnapping and we have to look at the punishment. The issue of punishment is also very important because it can deter some of these kidnappers,” the IGP said.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on his part, explained some steps the commission was taking to ensure credible polls in 2019.

“The credibility of any election largely depends on the credibility of the voter register. It is critical, it is the foundation; without a credible voter register, you can’t conduct credible elections,” he noted.

The convener of the meeting, Clement Nwankwo urged the Police to address the current security challenge which he said could affect the elections.

He also called on stakeholders to support the Police in tackling the menace of kidnapping and other issues that pose threat to the nation’s security.