Johnny Depp Appears To Joke About Trump Assassination

Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp attracted controversy on Thursday when he appeared to jokingly suggest he endorsed the assassination of U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Depp made the remarks to cheering fans in the English town of Glastonbury where he was promoting a drive-in cinema at the annual music festival.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a President?” said Depp, as the crowd were cheering.

“I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while.. and maybe it’s time,” Depp added.

Depp appeared to refer to the 1865 assassination of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln at the hands of actor John Wilkes-Booth.

Numerous Hollywood actors have been outspoken against Trump since his rise from rich TV personality to the presidency.

In May, comedian Kathy Griffin posed with a fake severed and bloodied head resembling that of Trump.