Liverpool Complete £36.9m Signing Of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool has completed the £36.9 million signing of Roma and former Chelsea winger, Mohamed Salah.

The 25-year-old has been a long-term target, with Liverpool missing out on his signature three years ago when he joined Chelsea before embarking on an underwhelming spell in the Premier League.

At current exchange rates, the fee is short of the club record £35 million paid for Andy Carroll in 2011 but matches the sum they spent in 2016 to make Sadio Mane the most expensive African player.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp said: “He has the perfect mix of experience and potential – this is a really exciting signing for us.

“I have followed him since he emerged at Basle and he has matured into a really good player.

“His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat and we are already strong in this area. I like that we will make it even more competitive.”

Salah will wear the number 11 shirt, with Roberto Firmino moving to number nine.

He was a key figure as Roma finished second in Serie A last season, scoring 15 goals in 31 league appearances.